Arrest details: Among list of charges, HaLeigh Cummings’ father attempts to steal gun off officer’s belt

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – Ronald Cummings, the father of Putnam County 5-year-old Haleigh Cummings who disappeared in 2009, appeared in court Monday morning following his arrest on Christmas Day.

Cummings is facing a list of charges including, resisting an officer with violence, battery on an officer, firefighter and/or EMT, trafficking at least seven grams or more of Oxycodone, obstruction, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

According to Putnam County judge Howard McGillian, Cummings attempted to steal a gun off of an officer’s belt during his arrest.

The arrest report also states he told officers, “You think I’m afraid of prison?”

Cummings was just in prison a few months ago. He pleaded guilty to drug trafficking in 2010 and served more than a decade behind bars. He was released from prison in mid-October.

Assistant state attorney, James Nealis, said because Cummings committed several felonies after being released just two months ago — he’s a danger to the community.

“In a world where law enforcement has a target on their backs a man who attempts to deprive officers of their guns is by definition a danger,” Nealis, said.

Nealis recommended $300,000 in bond for the charges. Judge McGillian decided on a bond totaling $185,500.

Cummings was never a suspect in his 5-year-old daughter’s disappearance because he was working that night. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office considers HaLeigh’s disappearance an unsolved homicide.

The HaLeigh Cummings case

Haleigh disappeared from her home in Satsuma on Feb 9, 2009. The Sheriff’s Office said the last person to see her was her babysitter, Misty Croslin. While Ronald Cummings was working that night, others were at the house the night the 5-year-old girl disappeared — Hank Croslin, Misty Croslins’ cousin, Joe Overstreet, and maybe two other people. From the start, investigators said they were not getting consistent statements from Misty Croslin and others.

LISTEN: “Into Thin Air” Episode 1: HaLeigh is gone | Episode 2: Where is HaLeigh? | Episode 3: What happened to HaLeigh? | Episode 4: The trail runs cold

The St. Johns River was searched, repeatedly, because the next morning, bloodhounds brought in went right to the river. Nearby ponds were searched, and one was even drained. The Sheriff’s Office brought Misty Croslin and the others in for questioning for months, but no trace of the child was ever found. On April 15, 2010, Sheriff Jeff Hardy announced HaLeigh Cummings was most likely dead, and the case was being worked as a homicide.

Age progression photo from National Center for Missing and Exploited Children shows HaLeigh Cummings on the left at age 5. On the right, what she's believed to look like at age 16. (News4Jax.com)

On the day marking two years since her disappearance, the Sheriff’s Office released a statement saying the ongoing investigation has “minimized the likelihood that HaLeigh’s disappearance is the work of a stranger,” and those who know what happened still won’t tell investigators. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the FBI also worked on the case.

Misty Croslin, Ronald Cummings, Hank Croslin and Brock were arrested in January 2010 for allegedly trafficking in pain pills. It was an undercover operation that had been going on for months. Joe Overstreet was questioned but never charged with anything.

HaLeigh Cummings’ grandmother, Teresa Neves, and her great-grandmother, Annette Sykes, continue to cling to hope the girl is alive somewhere, despite the statements from the Sheriff’s Office. HaLeigh Cummings’ mother, Crystal Sheffield, and her younger brother were last known to be living in Baker County.

On the day marking 10 years since HaLeigh Cummings’ disappearance, Putnam County investigators acknowledged that they believed she died from an accidental overdose of prescription drugs and that her body was placed in the river.

In 2019, 10 years after the disappearance of HaLeigh Cummings, News4JAX launched a podcast that chronicles the cold case. “Into Thin Air,” a true-crime series hosted by I-TEAM reporter Jennifer Waugh, retraces the sequence of events from the night the child vanished and the seemingly endless search for answers that followed.

Putnam County resident Charlie Robinson told News4JAX that he hasn’t forgotten what happened.

“A friend of mine was a diver with the county, and he was out in the river searching for her body,” Robinson said. “Everybody would love to know what happened to her.”

If you have any information about what happened to HaLeigh Cummings or about her whereabouts, call Northeast Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-8477.

News4Jax reached out to Cumming’s lawyer for comment about his recent arrested, but we have not heard back.