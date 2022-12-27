1 dead after car strikes pillar in Church parking lot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One woman was killed when a car struck a concrete pillar in the Redemption Church parking lot on San Juan Avenue, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

This happened around midnight Tuesday, police said.

The Toyota sedan was westbound on San Juan Ave, and San Juan ends at the intersection with Lane Ave South. The sedan failed to turn onto Lane Ave and continued straight into the church parking lot, according to JSO.

The car struck a concrete pillar that was supporting a metal overhang.

A woman passenger died at the scene, according to police.

The driver was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Both of the people in the vehicle were not wearing seatbelts, JSO said.

JSO is looking into speed and impairment as possible contributors to this crash.

This marks the 169th traffic fatality in Duval County this year.