JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office were called to Van Buren Street on Monday evening to investigate a report of an unresponsive person.

According to Sgt. Lessard, with the Sheriff’s Office, investigators located the man inside a locked vehicle on the property near the intersection of East 4th Street. Fire rescue personnel determined the man had died.

Homicide detectives responded, but Lessard said police do not suspect foul play.