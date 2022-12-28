Will rain impact your New Year’s Eve plans?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – After a very cold Christmas weekend, some huge changes are on the way to close out 2022.

The warming trend will continue for the remainder of the week, with temps by Thursday soaring into the low 70s.

This warmth will continue into New Year’s Eve on Saturday, but it will also bring the threat of rain.

Why the big change?

After one of the coldest Christmas Days in decades, the weather pattern is shifting across the eastern U.S.

The large trough that was over the eastern half of the country is exiting into the Atlantic. This is allowing a large ridge to develop, which will bring increased warmth.

The jet stream is creating a big swing in temperatures.

This will swing temperatures across the entire southeast from below-average to above-average just in time for the end of 2022.

A rainy New Year’s Eve?

Unfortunately, as the pattern shifts, our next storm system will begin to approach the area.

Rain showers will be possible very late Friday into Friday night, with an even higher chance on Saturday.

It does looks like the system will remain over the area for New Year’s Eve festivities Saturday evening, with scattered showers possible through the evening and overnight.

Sct'd showers will be possible at Midnight on New Year's Eve.

It will be a very mild evening to ring in the new year, with midnight temperatures expected to be in the low to mid 60s.

Warm start to 2023

The warmth looks to be going nowhere to start the new year on Sunday.

New Year’s Day looks to feature some early morning showers, but much of the day will likely be dry.

It will remain warm, with forecast highs in the upper 70s.

New Year's Day forecast

The warmth will likely remain into the first full week of 2023, with temperatures in the 70s likely.

Above-average temperatures are likely through at least mid January, making the Christmas chill a distant memory.

So trade in the winter coat for a rain jacket for your New Year’s Eve celebrations this year.