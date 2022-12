JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman is in critical condition after being hit by a car on MLK Jr Parkway near Myrtle Avenue, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

This happened at 11 Wednesday night.

The woman stepped off the curb into the roadway, and was hit by the car, according to FHP.

The pedestrian has been hospitalized in critical condition, according to troopers.

The driver was not injured.