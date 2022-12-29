Mary J. Blige, K. Michelle, Queen Naija to perform in Jacksonville concert benefitting Hubbard House

Promotion photos of Mary J. Blige and K Michelle and a Getty Images photo of Queen Naija from the 2022 Soul Train Music Awards.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some big names in R&B music are coming together for a special concert in downtown Jacksonville Thursday night.

Mary J. Blige will headline the “Pre-New Year’s Eve Celebration” at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, and promoters will donate funds to Hubbard House, Jacksonville’s domestic violence shelter.

It’s a cause Blige has been vocal about.

K. Michelle and Queen Naija are joining Mary J. Blige in concert.

News4JAX spoke with K. Michelle, who says performing in North Florida is always a big deal for her because of her roots here. K. Michelle said this opportunity is humbling and has plenty of value.

“A lot of my life has been spent in Florida,” she said. “So it means everything every time I come to Florida because that is like a second home.”

K. Michelle hails from Memphis, Tennessee, but is a Florida A&M University alumna, graduating with honors.

She went to college on a music scholarship thanks in part to yodeling. That is when her musical career started taking shape. She might see some familiar faces in the audience while on stage.

“Knowing that there would be so many people there from what they call Duval [County] is really going to be an experience,” K. Michelle said. “A lot of my peers that I went to school with have already reached out to me and said they cannot wait to be there in the audience.”

The Soul Train Music Award and NAACP Image Award winner also pledged Delta Sigma Theta.

“My mom is a Delta. My sister is a Delta,” she said. “I am close with my line sisters. It is going to be a great feeling to be able to have such sisterly love in the building overall.

With hits like “Can’t Raise A Man,” “Cry” and “Scooch,” which topped the R&B charts this summer, K. Michelle hopes people find what they need emotionally through her music.

“No matter where I go, I think people are always accepting me as their sister, or their aunt, or their friend,” K. Michelle said.

The donation to Hubbard House is set for Thursday at 9:30 a.m.

The concert starts at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena at 8 p.m. The doors open at 7 p.m.