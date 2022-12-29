Starting the year off right: What are your New Year’s traditions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Whether it’s for luck, out of tradition, or just for the spirit of celebration — many people have New Year’s traditions they like to do with their friends and family.

Some people eat grapes before midnight, make a list of things they want to improve on for the next year, or kiss their loved ones when the ball drops. Some people eat greens to bring about greater financial prosperity, or even black-eyed peas to bring good luck.

Whatever it might be, these traditions bring people hope, love and encouragement heading into a new year.

We want to know: What are your New Year’s traditions?