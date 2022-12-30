New Year’s safety: Fireworks cause injuries, even death, each year, data shows

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In less than 48 hours, we’ll say goodbye to 2022 and ring in the new year.

For a lot of people, that means shooting off some fireworks.

New Year’s Eve is one of the three days a year when people can legally shoot off fireworks in Florida, and doing it safely is at the forefront.

A 2021 report from the US Consumer Product Safety Commission revealed that between 2006 and 2021, there was a 25% increase in fireworks injuries.

In 2021, there were an estimated 1,500 emergency department-treated injuries linked to firecrackers, and 1,100 involving sparklers.

Also in 2021, the report says there were nine fireworks-related deaths.

The most injured body parts were the hands and fingers. Along with the head, face and ears.

If you do plan to shoot off fireworks this New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day, make sure to do the following:

Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose nearby in case something goes wrong

Only light fireworks one at a time

After fireworks finish burning, douse them in water, and throw them away

Never try to relight or handle fireworks that appear to be defective.

This next part should go without saying, but the commission says never operate fireworks if you’ve had something to drink. Also don’t allow children to play with fireworks or ignite them. This includes sparklers.