17-year-old Ocala teen killed, 3 hurt in I-75 crash in Alachua County

A 17-year-old Ocala girl died and three others were hurt Saturday night in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 in Alachua County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at 10:48 p.m. at the I-75 northbound exit ramp at Mile Marker 384.

The Ocala girl, who troopers said was driving the car, was pronounced dead at the scene, FHP said. Her three passengers were critically injured. The passengers included two 17-year-old Ocala girls and a 19-year-old Ocala man.

No other details were immediately available.