PUTNAM COUNTY – A man is dead after veering off the road and crashing into a tree on State Road 100 in Putnam County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported around 2:37 p.m. Saturday.

Troopers said the pickup truck was traveling westbound when the 57-year-old driver failed to stay in his lane.

The truck collided with the guardrail on the north shoulder, ran off the roadway left and hit a tree on the south shoulder, according to FHP.