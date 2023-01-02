Pedestrian finds man shot to death near Moncrief: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found dead Monday morning in a front yard of a home on West 31st Street near Moncrief Road, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

According to JSO, someone was walking to work when they saw the body lying on the ground in the yard around 7:15 a.m. JSO said the man in his 20s was suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

By the time the Jacksonville Fire and Recuse Department made it to the area, the man was dead, JSO said.

Detectives are in the early stages of the investigation, so they are working to identify the man and looking for witnesses.

“It’s extremely important to be able to come forward. It’s the community that these people live in that are actually helping us solve these cases. So, we strongly urge the community to come forward so we can solve this individual’s murder,” JSO Sgt. J. Catir said at a news briefing.

If you know anything about this incident, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

This makes the second homicide in the first two days of the New Year.