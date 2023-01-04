Family member hopeful investigators could soon make break in 2011 Jacksonville cold case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville family is still searching for answers in the deaths of two men, who were found dead inside a home in the Ortega neighborhood on June 28, 2011.

Family members say 36-year-old Eric Stubbs was visiting his half-brother 34-year-old John Ragin Jr. When loved ones couldn’t get in contact, one of their nephews was asked to go check on them.

“When he got there, the door was, I think, partially open, and he went inside, and this is where he actually found them,” explained their older sister, Sheresa Stubbs.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate. Stubbs said the case went cold after three years.

“You start inquiring as to how long its been,” she explained. “What else can we do? Can we get more creative? Go to JSO. Put up more flyers. Put up my posters. Do more press conferences.”

Now, she says, detectives have told her there may be a connection to the case with people in the Georgetown, South Carolina area. Stubbs says she’s working with multiple police departments to hopefully have the case closed.

“From what I was told through loose paper, through a press conference, through talking to detectives, you know, a person of interest in Georgetown that they were looking at or to investigate. They have some type of a link to the actual homicide itself,” Stubbs said.

Stubbs says she’s been also working with Project Cold Case and the Justice Coalition to help keep her brother’s names out there.

Stubbs asks anyone with information to come forward to police.