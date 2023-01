JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two dogs and a cat died Monday morning in a Westside fire that injured three people, officials said.

According to Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, a person that went inside the burning home on Derrickson Court in an attempt to save the animals is in critical condition. JFRD said they suffered from smoke inhalation, burns and cuts from breaking a window.

The conditions of the other two people are unknown.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the fire started.