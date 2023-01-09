AAA: Gas prices decline after 32 cent spike

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – AAA is expecting gas prices to fall further in Florida. The report comes after the state average dropped nearly two cents over the weekend.

Gas prices jumped over the last couple of weeks after winter storms caused temporary refinery outages.

Florida’s gas hit a 2022 record low at $2.99 on Dec. 26 but then surged a week later.

Right now the average in Florida is $3.29.

We are slightly lower here in Duval at $2.26. AAA said don’t expect numbers to fall down immediately, but that the price is expected to continue dropping.