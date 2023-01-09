61º

LIVE

Local News

AAA: Gas prices decline after 32 cent spike

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tags: Gas prices, Money

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – AAA is expecting gas prices to fall further in Florida. The report comes after the state average dropped nearly two cents over the weekend.

Gas prices jumped over the last couple of weeks after winter storms caused temporary refinery outages.

Florida’s gas hit a 2022 record low at $2.99 on Dec. 26 but then surged a week later.

Right now the average in Florida is $3.29.

We are slightly lower here in Duval at $2.26. AAA said don’t expect numbers to fall down immediately, but that the price is expected to continue dropping.

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Carianne Luter is a social media producer for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a communication degree.

email

twitter

instagram