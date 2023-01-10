TELL US: Has antibiotic shortages affected you or your loved ones?

Over the past few months, there has been a shortage of medicines, including antibiotics. Strep throat, sinus infections, ear infections, upper respiratory infections, and other sicknesses have been tough for doctors to treat without them.

The shortage started in August, and pharmacists say it just keeps getting worse. They are especially having a hard time filling Amoxicillin requests. The FDA has listed Amoxicillin as currently in short supply.

Mothers with sick children are getting nervous when they can’t find the antibiotics they need, which is leading to a shortage of over the counter children’s cold medicines.

We want to know, has antibiotic shortages affected you or your loved ones? Fill out the form below and your response may be read on Channel 4.