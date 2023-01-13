Last-minute shoppers flock to merchandiser with vintage Jaguars gear

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As kickoff for Saturday’s matchup at TIAA Bank Field drew closer, the time for Jaguars fans to get their hands on some last-minute gear was winding down.

Michael Hogan is owner of “The Gallery” in Riverside. Located inside the Jax Fab Shop, Hogan has been selling all kinds of vintage Jags gear, and he said he’s been hearing from all kinds of fans who really want to stand out.

While other stores struggle with inventory, his gear has been selling like crazy.

Madison Reynolds traveled all the way from Charlotte, North Carolina. She was looking for something unique to wear at Saturday’s game.

“It just makes you feel more a part of the team and like you’ve been around obviously a lot longer,” Reynolds explained.

Hogan says it’s people who have the same mindset as Reynolds, which have made his vintage shop explode within the past few weeks.

He says he’s made $24,000 since Jan. 1 in sales.

Those sales first started picking up with the season began to turn around.

“Before the clinch, [T-shirts] were like $45-$50 bucks, crew necks were $45 to $65,” Hogan said.

Now, some of those prices have more than doubled.

Hogan says to keep up with the demand of people wanting more vintage gear and other stores selling out of their items, he’s had to source his gear from as far away as Australia. And he says it’s important for him to do that to make sure his clients are happy.

“I want to make sure it doesn’t get flooded back out into the world,” he said. “I kind of just want it to be for the people who have been looking for this stuff forever. That’s all.”