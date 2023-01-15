43º

2 JSO officers injured after driver runs stop sign: officials say

Staff, News4JAX

Tags: Crash, Duval County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two Jacksonville Sheriff’s officers are recovering from minor injuries caused by a Saturday night crash, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The officers were headed south in a JSO side-by-side vehicle on Franklin Street just before 6:45 p.m. As they approached the intersection of Jesse Street, a Chevy Impala ran through a stop sign and hit the side of the JSO vehicle, causing it to tip over.

Both officers were taken to the hospital.

The other driver remained at the scene and was charged with failure to yield at a stop sign.

JSO is investigating the crash.

