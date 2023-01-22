‘This one hurts’: After fumble, Jamal Agnew says he let the team down but won’t let moment define him

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jamal Agnew (39) fumbles the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The Kansas City Chiefs recovered the ball.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s a play that Jamal Agnew won’t forget any time soon.

With less than six minutes to play in the game with the Jacksonville Jaguars trailing by 10 to the Kansas City Chiefs, Jaguars receiver and kick-return specialist Jamal Agnew caught a pass at the Chiefs 6-yard line.

As he spun inside and started to run toward the endzone, Agnew lost control of the ball. Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton recovered the fumble at the 5-yard line and all but ended the Jaguars shot at another comeback playoff win on Saturday. The Chiefs beat the Jaguars, 27-20.

MORE: Jaguars rue missed chances in playoff loss to Kansas City

Crucial fumble by Jamal Agnew here #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/0wN9qMsW6t — Sports Wlrd (@SportsWlrd) January 22, 2023

Agnew took to Twitter after the game to talk about the play that some said could have been called an incomplete pass instead of a fumble.

“Wish I could have that one back, I let this team down no doubt! BUT that one play won’t define me. Damn proud of what this team was able to accomplish. Hell of a run! This one hurts, but we’ll be back. Appreciate you rocking with us all year DUUUVAL. Love!” he tweeted.

Wish I could have that one back, I let this team down no doubt! BUT that one play won’t define me. Damn proud of what this team was able to accomplish. Hell of a run! This one hurts, but we’ll be back. Appreciate you rocking with us all year DUUUVAL. Love! 🖤 — Mal (@jamalagnew) January 22, 2023

Agnew followed up with another tweet Sunday morning thanking fans for support after the game.

“All the love & positive comments/messages I’ve received is the reason we have the best fan base in the league. Love you Duuuval,” he said.

The fumble, his first of the season, was a mishap in an otherwise standout game and season for Agnew.

As a kick returner, Agnew had a total of 131 yards against the Chiefs including a 63-yard return that set up the Jaguars first touchdown followed by a 42-yard kick return in the fourth quarter. He also caught two passes, had a rush for two yards and another 23 yards returning punts.

It was nothing new for Agnew who has made an impact all season for the team in multiple ways.

Agnew finishes the season with 23 receptions for 187 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 86 yards on 12 carries. He had four catches for 50 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles earlier in the season and had huge return games in late-season comeback wins over the Tennessee Titans and the Los Angeles Chargers.