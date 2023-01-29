Clay County deputies arrest 4 men accused of targeting children online for sex

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday the arrest of four men connected to an online operation intended to find people attempting to target children for sex online.

Phillip Haines, 39, of Flagler County, Christopher Fox, 40, of Alachua County, Michael Ingram, 44, of Putnam County and Terry McDonald, 45, of Duval County, were arrested after deputies worked with Naval Criminal Investigation Unit in June 2022 to launch the online operation.

Deputies said each person believed they were communicating online with children or with parents who had access to children, and the men solicited to engage in unlawful sexual activity with children. Deputies also noted that two of the four people arrested were current sexual offenders.