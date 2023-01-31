You’re kitten me! ‘Ancient City Cat Show’ is coming to St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – It’s the purr-fect February event! We’re not kitten around.

The cat show — which is like a beauty contest where the cats are judged on how they conform to the “breed standard” — will be held on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 25 - 26, 2023, at the Solomon Calhoun Community Center in St. Augustine.

The shows will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.

“Come see over 150 cats and kittens judged 6 times each day, with cat vendors, local animal rescue Feline Canopy of Care in attendance with adoptable cats and kittens and a food truck will be on-site each day for breakfast and lunch,” a release said.

The event will also have a photographer taking pictures of local cats that are not in the show. If you want to have your cat’s picture taken — bring them in a secured carrier and ask for the photographer when you enter. Prices vary depending on what you order.

Admission: Tickets are $5.00 for adults and $3 for seniors, college students and juniors

Where: The Solomon Calhoun Community Center is located at 1300 Duval St., St. Augustine, FL 32084.