Ponte Vedra Beach man who volunteered with Catholic charity accused of molesting 2 children

A Ponte Vedra Beach man has been arrested and accused of molesting two girls in Volusia County several years ago, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Gregory Somers, 51, was arrested Monday on two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation of a victim under 12.

Because of his position working with a Central Florida charitable organization, the Sheriff’s Office is now asking members of the public to report any additional potential cases.

The alleged victims were not strangers to Somers, but the nature of their relationship is not being released to protect their identities, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Both girls, who are now teenagers, told investigators Somers molested them while staying at their home in Volusia County sometime around 2013 to 2015.

Through interviews with Somers and others, detectives became aware that he volunteered with the Catholic Charities of Central Florida in Melbourne, including with its emergency family services program. Somers also listed professional experience as a financial advisor for the organization.

Somers was in custody at the Volusia County Branch Jail with no bond as of Wednesday.

Anyone with information about any additional cases is asked to contact the VSO Child Exploitation Unit at 386-323-3574.