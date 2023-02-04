Lights in the sky? Here’s what Jacksonville-area residents saw after looking up Friday night

Chances are pretty good, if you’re reading this, you’re one of a handful of people who called the News4JAX newsroom Friday night after seeing lights or a streak in the sky.

Relax. The explanation is one you’ve likely heard before...

SpaceX. You’re looking at a collection of Starlink satellites, according to Weather Authority Chief Meteorologist John Gaughan.

SnapJAX user Alex shared this photo, and we’ve had several others email the newsroom.

Alex Went to go get food and my girlfriend looked in the sky and seen that there was a tail of lights that left questioned as to what it was. The lights had gaps in between and looked like if it was a traffic pattern in the sky.

Starlink photo provided by Jacksonville resident LaTia Hall. (News4JAX.com)

Starlink is a satellite internet constellation operated by SpaceX. You can track the constellation by following this link, which shows when Starlink is most visible.