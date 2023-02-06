70º

Jacksonville City Council to vote on a bill that would ban panhandling at intersections

Marilyn Vaca, Digital Director, Jacksonville

Jim Piggott, Reporter

Jacksonville city council member raises concerns about panhandlers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville City Council will soon take up a bill that targets people who use intersections to ask for money. Republicans Kevin Carrico and Al Ferraro sponsored the bill that makes it illegal to use the public right of way for commercial activity. The bill cites pedestrian and vehicle safety.

READ: Ordinance 2022-574

The bill allows permits for charitable groups but only for three days a year. It also allows for law enforcement, fire and rescue or other government employees or contractors “acting within the scope of their lawful activity.”

The Transportation, Energy and Utilities committee will take up the bill on Tuesday. The full council will vote on it next week.

