Victory lane: Win tickets to 2023 Daytona Speedweeks events

Win two (2) tickets to different 2023 Daystona Speedweeks events including the Daytona 500.

Speedweeks is the kickoff to the NASCAR season with an action-packed schedule of seven races across several different racing series at the World Center of Racing.

News4JAX Insiders get the chance to win two (2) to one of three different events, including the Super Bowl of racing, the DAYTONA 500.

Enter the Insider Daytona Speedweeks Trivia challenge two win! Cruise to victory lane with a pair of tickets to one of these three events:

Two (2) tickets to the Bluegreen Vacations Duel At DAYTONA (2/16)

Two (2) tickets to the Lucas Oil 200 Driven By General Tire and Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner 300 Double Header (2/18)

Two (2) tickets to the DAYTONA 500 (2/19)

Enter the contest below and take our Insider Daytona Speedweeks Trivia Challenge. First place wins the tickets to the Daytona 500, second place scores the tickets to the Bluegreen Vacations Duel at DAYTONA tickets and third place takes home the tickets to the Lucas Oil 200 Driven by General Tire and Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner 300 Double Header. The winners will be announced on The Channel 4 Sports Zone on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 10:30 p.m. on Channel 4.

SPEEDWEEKS and the DAYTONA 500

Wednesday, February 15: DAYTONA 500 Qualifying Presented by Busch Light

o Be here as we set the field for Thursday night’s BLUEGREEN VACATIONS DUEL, and to find out who will start NASCAR’s most prestigious event from the front row!

Thursday, February 16 Bluegreen Vacations Duel

o We set the field for the Great American race with back-to-back battles under the lights at DAYTONA!

Friday, Feb. 17 NextEra Energy 250 for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

o The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series puts gets the season started at DAYTONA with a thrilling race that comes down to the final laps!

Saturday, Feb. 18 Doubleheader

o Experience 2 races for the price of 1

o ARCA Menards Series

▪ Get a glimpse of the future stars of NASCAR as ARCA Menards Series starts its season at the World Center of Racing.

o The Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series

▪ Young drivers look to make a name for themselves, as the NASCAR Xfinity Series gets underway.

Saturday, Feb. 19- – the DAYTONA 500 – 2:30 PM ET

o Be here and witness the 65th running of the DAYTONA 500, in person, is to take part in something iconic and momentous. This is the race where a victory is life-changing and career-defining. Every moment means more here, creating a significance and unpredictability that amplifies the experience for both the drivers and fans alike. Fans from all over the world gather to be a part of this prestigious event. The energy, excitement, and power of being here live will stay with you for a lifetime!

o Pre-race flyover by the USAF Thunderbirds is back!!

o Fans can take their DAYTONA experience to the next level with many fan hospitality options. There are still a variety of hospitality packages left in the Harley J’s Experience and the all-new 31 DEGREES Package.

o To see a complete list of DAYTONA 500 viewing options, visit DAYTONA500.com