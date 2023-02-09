76º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Columbia County High School locked down after JROTC student seen with ceremonial rifle

Travis Gibson, Digital reporter/editor

Tags: Education, Columbia County, Crime
Columbia County High School (Google Maps)

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – Columbia County High School was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after a mistaken report of an armed person on campus, the school district said.

About 30 minutes later, the school district said the report was actually due to a United States Army Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) student who is on their drill team. The student was spotted with a non-functioning drill rifle which is only used for ceremonial purposes.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the campus and normal operations resumed around 9:15 a.m.

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Digital reporter who has lived in Jacksonville for more than 25 years and focuses on important local issues like education and the environment.

email

twitter