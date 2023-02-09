Suspect in custody after social media threat against Sadie Tillis Elementary, district says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Sadie Tillis Elementary School was placed on lockdown Thursday morning because of a social media threat, prompting buses to be diverted and a warning to families to keep their students home until further notice.

The district announced at 8:44 a.m. that a suspect was in custody and officials were working to get the school re-opened.

Students who ride school buses were diverted to Westside Middle School and families of students who are walkers and car riders were asked to remain at home, district officials said.

Families who have their children at home were asked to stay at home until staff is back at the school. The district was arranging buses to get students and staff who were diverted to Westside Middle back to Sadie Tillis.

Duval County Public Schools sent an updated message to parents, saying, “the person suspected of making the threat to the school is in police custody. ... Therefore, we are in the process of re-opening the school. If you have held your children at home, please stay home for a little while longer. ... We are arranging buses to bring the staff and students from Westside Middle back to Sadie Tillis. Once staff is back at Sadie Tillis, we will be able to welcome all students back to the school.”

Earlier the district messaged parents, saying: “We have received a tip that a person on social media was threatening to conduct a shooting at Sadie Tillis. The person also made a bomb threat. Therefore, the school is currently on lockdown and there is a police presence at the school.”

Parents were asked not to come to the school. The district said it would let parents know when it is safe to bring children to the school.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding as we take steps necessary to keep all children and staff safe,” the message said.