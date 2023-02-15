MAD DADS identifies man who was fatally shot at Youngerman Circle hotel

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The anti-violence group MAD DADS on Tuesday identified the man who Jacksonville police said was shot Feb. 8 at a Westside hotel and later died from his injuries

MAD DADS identified the man as Ulysses Lynch Jr., 43.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said previously that shots were fired near the Super 8 by Wyndham Jacksonville hotel on Youngerman Circle East around 5:30 a.m. Police said that around the same time, a man showed up at the Orange Park Medical Center, where he died.

It remains unclear what led to the shooting and no arrest has been announced.

MAD DADS asks anyone with information to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida. It also says you can submit a tip through its Facebook page via Messenger.