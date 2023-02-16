Man facing manslaughter charge following fatal drug overdose, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is facing charges of manslaughter and sale or delivery of cocaine following a deadly overdose, according to a report from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The report states it happened outside an Irish pub on the Southside. Investigators determined three people had gone to a parking lot to take what they believed was cocaine. The report states that all three overdosed and were rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Two people survived, but a 50-year-old man died, the report states. The medical examiner determined he died of a fentanyl overdose.

According to the report, the Sheriff’s Office went through phone records and determined the drugs were supplied by Dalton Dixon.

Dixon was arrested, and as of Thursday, he was held on a $600,000 bond.