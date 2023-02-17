Prepare to fly high as ‘World’s Largest Bounce House’ returns to Jacksonville this weekend

‘World’s Largest Bounce House’ sets up for weekend fun in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Want to get some energy out of the kiddos or find out how high you can bounce yourself? I mean, why let them have all the fun, right?

The Big Bounce America is back in Duval County this weekend at the Riverfront Plaza.

The Guinness-certified “World’s Largest Bounce House” inflated Friday and will stay pumped through Sunday.

This year’s event features a 16,000 square foot bounce house, a newly added customized sports arena, and obstacle course and a space-themed wonderland.

Produced by XL Event Lab, The Big Bounce America is the biggest touring inflatable event in the world and features four massive inflatable attractions.

All-Access Tickets are available online and include a three-hour pass to the event, including a timed session on The World’s Largest Bounce House, as well as unlimited access to Sport Slam, The Giant and airSPACE! Tickets start at just $22.

For tickets and pricing go to: https://thebigbounceamerica.com/tickets/.

This event is expected to sell out; advanced tickets are encouraged.