Gold Cadillac sought by police following deadly hit-and-run on Philips at University

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Homicide investigators are working to track down a gold Cadillac that was spotted leaving the scene of a deadly hit-and-run Friday night on Philips Highway at University Boulevard, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Nassim Mana, with the Sheriff’s Office, said that at about 7:40 p.m., a man, who is believed to be in his 50s, was walking north on Philips and crossing University when the driver of a Cadillac struck the man and fled the scene. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded, and the man died at the scene.

It’s believed the Cadillac has front-end damage, and possibly windshield damage. Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.