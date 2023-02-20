AAA: Florida gas prices drop for third consecutive week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida gas prices dropped another 9 cents per gallon last week, according to AAA.

The state average has now declined for three consecutive weeks, falling a total of 28 cents per gallon since late January.

Florida gas prices averaged $3.31 per gallon on Sunday. That’s the lowest daily average price since mid-January. It’s a nickel more than this year’s low of $3.24 per gallon, and well below the 2023 high of $3.58.

The cheapest gas in Jacksonville is at the Circle K on St Johns Bluff Road South for $2.98, according to Gas Buddy. The second cheapest is the Gate gas station on Blanding Boulevard in Orange Park for $2.99.

“The fuel market is on a downward trend due to a combination of rising global oil supplies and renewed concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve will pass another interest rate hike in effort to curb inflation,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. “This has already been a volatile year for prices at the pump, and that’s likely to continue in the coming months. Gas prices normally increase in the spring as Americans take road trips, which drives up fuel demand. At the same time, refineries conduct springtime maintenance and begin making summer gasoline, which is more expensive to produce.”

Oil and gasoline futures prices dropped last week. The price for U.S. oil declined 4%, settling at $76.34 per barrel. That’s the lowest daily settlement in two weeks, according to AAA.

Meanwhile, gasoline futures also hit a two-week low after dropping 10 cents per gallon.

Unless there are lagging effects of last week’s oil price hike, gas prices should decline again this week, AAA said.