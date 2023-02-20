64º

TELL US: How has the decrease in extra SNAP benefits for the pandemic affected you or your loved ones?

Pandemic emergency allotment in Florida ended

Khalil Maycock, Reporter, Jacksonville

FLORIDA – Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients in Florida will see a reduction in their benefits starting in March.

Florida and Georgia’s emergency allotments have already ended, according to the USDA Food and Nutrition Service website.

The website said benefit amounts will return to normal for all SNAP households after receiving a temporary boost during the COVID-19 pandemic. If you receive Social Security, you recently got a bump in benefits at the beginning of the year, so that means you may also see a decrease in your SNAP benefits because of that change.

These changes can affect many households as grocery costs continue to skyrocket. We want to know how you feel about this change and if it’s affected you or a loved one.

Fill out the form below and your response may be read on a Channel 4 newscast.

Khalil Maycock joined the News4JAX team in November 2022 after reporting in Des Moines, IA.

