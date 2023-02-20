TELL US: How has the decrease in extra SNAP benefits for the pandemic affected you or your loved ones?

The Trump administration unveiled a final rule that will require more food stamp recipients to work in order to receive benefits.

FLORIDA – Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients in Florida will see a reduction in their benefits starting in March.

Florida and Georgia’s emergency allotments have already ended, according to the USDA Food and Nutrition Service website.

The website said benefit amounts will return to normal for all SNAP households after receiving a temporary boost during the COVID-19 pandemic. If you receive Social Security, you recently got a bump in benefits at the beginning of the year, so that means you may also see a decrease in your SNAP benefits because of that change.

