Country boy meets River City: Blake Shelton concert tickets

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of country music’s brightest stars will light up the stage at Veterans Memorial Arena when Blake Shelton brings his “Back to the Honky Tonk Tour” to Jacksonville on March 2 at 7 p.m.

The 10-time County Music Association Award-winner will be joined by special guests Carley Pearce and Jackson Dean.

The beloved recording artist is indeed going back to the honky tonk with his latest single, “No Body”. “No Body” became the most added song at country radio upon impact last month. The song is “soaked in ‘90s country vibes” (Billboard), and its official music video features line-dancing at a country bar – complete with Shelton sporting his signature mullet.

News4JAX Insiders can win enter to win two (2) tickets to see Shelton perform live in our Insider Blake Shelton Concert Ticket sweepstakes.

One name will be picked from all entries. The sweepstakes runs from Thursday, Feb. 23 until 8 a.m. on Thursday, March 2 when the winner will be announced on The Morning Show.

