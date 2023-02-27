1 arrested after resisting officers trying to shut down Huguenot Park following fight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and several law enforcement agencies assisted Huguenot Park rangers Sunday to temporarily shut down the park following a large fight.

An incident report obtained by News4JAX said officers closed the park to disperse the crowd. Police asked a teen, involved in the melee, to leave several times, but he refused and told them to leave him alone.

The report said an officer attempted to arrest him, but the teen resisted. The officer was able to handcuff the teen and get him into a police cruiser. He was charged with resisting police.

As the cruiser was driving slowly on the sand to leave the park, another vehicle rear-ended it. The teen suffered minor injuries and was moved to an ambulance, which he tried to escape from. He was eventually calmed down and taken to the hospital.

A viewer shared these Facebook videos of the law enforcement response on the beach: