Tuesday is last day to apply for ‘School Choice’ in Duval County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tuesday is the last day families can apply to have their k-12 student attend a school outside of their neighborhood.

The Magnet/STO application process window opened January 1st.

If you’re just getting around to thinking about this application for next year now, then you’re a little bit behind, but even if you’ve already applied, it doesn’t guarantee you a spot at your child’s preferred school.

Applications go into a lottery process, and the drawings are based on how many spots there are, academic factors, as well as certain key considerations including, where that student lives, if the student has a parent in the military and if the student has a sibling attending the same school.

Starting on Wednesday, the district will begin processing the applications for the drawing.

A computer program will select students based on the priority of each of the schools or programs, and also, the projected grade level.

Families will get an email notification in mid-April with the results of the lottery.

From there, if you don’t get the school, or program you wanted, there’s still another chance.

Any extra spot remaining after the lottery could be filled during a controlled open enrollment period, which happens a few times a year.

Fortunately, the district has a link right here on its homepage that takes you to the application.