Emergency officials to undergo train derailment training in Nassau County

FILE - A view of the scene Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, as the cleanup continues at the site of a Norfolk Southern freight train derailment that happened on Feb. 3, in East Palestine, Ohio. On Tuesday, Feb. 28, in the wake of a fiery Ohio derailment and other recent crashes, federal regulators urged that freight railroads should reexamine the way they use and maintain the detectors along the tracks that are supposed to spot overheating bearings. (AP Photo/Matt Freed, File)

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The major train derailment in Ohio highlights the importance of knowing exactly what to do if something serious happens.

Emergency Management in Nassau County and CSX officials will hold a training course starting Wednesday in case something like this happens in our area.

Although the planning for this training and exercise began almost a year ago, recent railroad derailments in the news have been a stark reminder of the importance of preparedness for any incident.

The CSX Responder Incident Training is a specialized, hands-on training program that provides first responders with insights into how rail cars work and how to respond safely to rail-related incidents. This will include a four-day hands-on training experience for local firefighters.

CSX provides emergency planning assistance and training at no cost to fire, police, and other emergency response personnel in the communities they serve, but this is the first time this training will be offered in Nassau.

Nassau County Emergency Management is responsible for the county’s disaster preparedness.

The EM staff writes plans for and organizes exercises of county response operations for all types of natural and manmade hazards.

“Thanks to our partnerships with CSX Transportation and the BlueLinx Corporation,” Director Tim Cooper said, “we are fortunate to have this derailment and hazmat training in our community.”

We’ve seen these kinds of events in our area, like in 2014, a Norfolk Southern train tanker car derailed under the Acosta Bridge. It was carrying 28,000 gallons of ethanol.

No one was injured, but people were still evacuated as a precaution.

News4JAX was told only a few gallons of the chemical spilled out.

That incident involved the same company as the Ohio incident.

In 2019, tanker cars that were also carrying ethanol overturned along the tracks and fell into the Cedar River.

CSX said no spills or leaks could be detected. No one was injured in that incident either.

The training will take place on private property; therefore, attendance will be limited to personnel participating in the hands-on activities.