Increased security at Landmark Middle School after student arrested for social media threat

There will be a lot more security at Landmark Middle School on Wednesday after a student was arrested for posting a threat targeting the school on social media. Every student and their belongings will be searched before they can go inside the school.

The middle school went on lockdown while police investigated the threat on Monday.

Duval County School Police said another student reported the post.

According to the arrest report, the post said, “Lucky I didn’t come today. I’ll be there tomorrow. I bring my biggest gun.”

The school went on a Code Yellow lockdown because of the threat and every student and staff member was searched.

The 15-year-old student accused of making the threat was arrested when he got to school Tuesday morning.

Police tracked the student on social media and officers were waiting to arrest him when he showed up at school.

He faces a charge of making a mass shooting threat, which is a second-degree felony.

As a response, Duval County School Police Chief Greg Burton had this message for parents and students.

It says: “Threats to schools, students, and staff are not tolerated. We will fully investigate any threat of violence to our schools, and we will engage many other law enforcement partners and resources to help identify those responsible..... Please reinforce with your children that this behavior will never be dismissed as a joke or harmless child’s play.”

Police believe there is another person possibly making threats, which is another reason for the increased security.

That investigation is still active.