JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A motorcyclist died Wednesday afternoon in a crash on the Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Peck, with the Sheriff’s Office, said units were called to Jammes Road just after 4:30 p.m. The motorcyclist was heading south while and SUV was heading north.

Peck said the SUV made a turn in front of the motorcycle, and there was a collision. The motorcyclist died at the scene.

The driver of the SUV was said to have minor injuries.