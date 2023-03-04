77º

3-year-old & woman killed, 3 other children seriously hurt in SUV crash near Lawtey, FHP says

All 5 occupants in SUV from Green Cove Springs

Khalil Maycock, Reporter, Jacksonville

LAWTEY, Fla. – A 3-year-old and an adult were killed and three other children were seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday in Bradford County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said the wreck happened around 10:45 a.m. in the area of U.S. 301 and Northwest 246 Street, north of Lawtey.

According to the Highway Patrol, a sport utility vehicle was heading south on U.S. 301 when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway and into a ditch. The SUV then went airborne, going through a small field onto Northwest 246th Street, and overturned, coming to a stop against a building along the street, troopers said.

Troopers say the deadly crash happened Saturday morning in the area of U.S. 301 and Northwest 246 Street, north of Lawtey.

The Highway Patrol said there were five people from Green Cove Springs in the SUV. The driver, a 40-year woman, and one of the passengers, a 3-year-old girl, died at the scene, troopers said.

The three other passengers — a 5-year-old girl, a 7-year-old girl and a 10-year-old girl — were hospitalized with serious injuries, according to FHP.

A news release from FHP shows none of the children were in child restraints or wearing seat belts. The news release does say the woman was wearing a seat belt.

The crash prompted lane blockages in the area.

This all happened down the street from a few homes.

A woman who lives in one of them spoke with News4JAX off-camera.

She said she didn’t see the crash happen but saw the aftermath. She described it as horrific and sad. She said she could not believe what she was seeing.

