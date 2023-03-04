3-year-old & woman killed, 3 other children seriously hurt in SUV crash near Lawtey, FHP says

LAWTEY, Fla. – A 3-year-old and an adult were killed and three other children were seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday in Bradford County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said the wreck happened around 10:45 a.m. in the area of U.S. 301 and Northwest 246 Street, north of Lawtey.

According to the Highway Patrol, a sport utility vehicle was heading south on U.S. 301 when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway and into a ditch. The SUV then went airborne, going through a small field onto Northwest 246th Street, and overturned, coming to a stop against a building along the street, troopers said.

The Highway Patrol said there were five people from Green Cove Springs in the SUV. The driver, a 40-year woman, and one of the passengers, a 3-year-old girl, died at the scene, troopers said.

The three other passengers — a 5-year-old girl, a 7-year-old girl and a 10-year-old girl — were hospitalized with serious injuries, according to FHP.

A news release from FHP shows none of the children were in child restraints or wearing seat belts. The news release does say the woman was wearing a seat belt.

The crash prompted lane blockages in the area.

Troopers are currently working a single vehicle fatal crash on US 301 southbound at NW 246th St. Vehicle vs. Ditch/Building. Five occupants. Two pronounced deceased on scene. Three others transported to hospital. Partial lane blockage in area. pic.twitter.com/iqDAfa3DfE — FHPJacksonville (@FHPJacksonville) March 4, 2023

This all happened down the street from a few homes.

A woman who lives in one of them spoke with News4JAX off-camera.

She said she didn’t see the crash happen but saw the aftermath. She described it as horrific and sad. She said she could not believe what she was seeing.