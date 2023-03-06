K-9 who got loose, bit 3 people & was stabbed recovering after surgery: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Questions remained Monday after a police K-9 got loose and bit three people in the Windy Hills neighborhood.

It happened Saturday on Forest Boulevard. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the K-9 was stabbed during the ordeal and taken to a veterinarian for treatment.

Investigators previously said three people tried to put a leash on the dog and locate the owner. The dog bit that person, and one person stabbed the dog. All three people involved were expected to be OK.

The Sheriff’s Office said the incident is under review.

Ulysee Admuff, is a service dog trainer and consultant for people and some police departments. He says he understands why the three people wanted to help the K9, but because no one knew what type of training it went through -- it’s best to not approach.

“These dogs are being shaped just for what they’re going to be utilized for out here in the real world and you don’t know what picture has been painted in his mind. He’s not a house pet,” Admuff said.

The trainer says with the dog escaping his kennel, it’s a mistake that could happen to any K-9 because they are dogs at the end of the day and are always in training.

This incident comes days after the Gainesville police department disbanded its K-9 unit. According to the Gainesville Sun, in July 2022, a dog in the unit bit a person’s eye, which was later lost during surgery.

News4JAX spoke about that with Jacksonville attorney Curtis Fallgatter.

“We’re a much bigger city and K-9s have a very valuable role in protecting the officers and helping them round up folks who are fleeing and dangerous,” Fallgatter said. “I think it’s going to

A JSO spokesperson said the K-9 is recovering after surgery. What happens next depends on how he recovers.

An investigation on the incident is ongoing.