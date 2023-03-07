25 people now without a home after fire rips through Jacksonville apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than two dozen residents of an apartment complex in Northwest Jacksonville still don’t have a place to live after a fire gutted multiple units at the Cypress Landing Apartments.

The complex is on Moncrief Road, just south of West 45th Street.

On Tuesday, Shirley Jones stopped at the apartment she’s lived in since the early 1980s. Jones has been staying with a friend but comes by to check things out occasionally.

Her apartment is still pungent with a smoke smell but it’s one of the units that fared the best in a charred out portion of the complex. Eight families, 25 people total, are now left looking for a place to live.

Jones said neighbors pounded on her door and told her to get out when the fire started.

Jacksonville firefighters showed up Saturday and found a corner unit engulfed and smoke pouring through the attic space all the way across a building of the complex.

Complex management had crews on site Tuesday inspecting the complex. Fortunately, no one was hurt in the blaze that has left a smell of ash and smoke days after the flames were doused.

The state fire marshal is investigating the cause.