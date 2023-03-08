Mayoral candidates ready to take stage, debate Jacksonville’s future

During tonight’s debate at Jacksonville University, you’ll get to hear from seven mayoral candidates directly as they address issues like crime and violence and affordable housing.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you’ve watched any amount of television in recent weeks, you’ve likely seen the campaign ads for at least a few of Jacksonville’s mayoral candidates.

During Wednesday night’s debate at Jacksonville University, you’ll get to hear from them directly as they address issues like crime and violence and affordable housing.

News4JAX has partnered with JU’s Public Policy Institute to ask the seven candidates questions our viewers have told us are important to them.

Early voting for Jacksonville’s municipal election is underway with Election Day set for March 21. Jacksonville’s municipal elections, which also include races for City Council seats, are non-partisan so you can vote for anyone regardless of party.

According to a recent University of North Florida poll of more than 500 registered voters, as many as 22% remained undecided on the mayoral race. With more Republicans (31%) and Independents (24%) undecided than Democrats (13%).

In that same poll, 37% said crime is the most important issue. It’s held the top spot for years.

There was a three-way tie for the second most important issue to the community between education, the economy and housing costs. Other issues voters said were relevant include race relations, improving downtown and transportation.

If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote in the March 21 first election, the top two -- regardless of party --advance to the general election scheduled for May 16.

You can watch the mayoral debate at 8 p.m. Wednesday on Channel 4, News4JAX+ or News4JAX.com.

You can also read about the candidates and the other races on the ballot by checking out our voters’ guide.