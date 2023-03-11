Teen driver injured, 18-year-old killed in I-10 crash

Image taken from a traffic crash from the DOT camera on March 11, 2023.

An 18-year-old man was killed and a 16-year-old driver was injured in a single-car crash Saturday morning on Interstate 10.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 16-year-old was driving west on I-10 west of U.S. 301 when for unknown reasons he crossed the outside shoulder and hit an FDOT sign support before driving into the treeline.

The driver was taken to UF Health Jacksonville with non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger died at the scene.

Both were wearing seat belts, according to the report.