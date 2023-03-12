Two men injured after semitruck crash on I-10 in Columbia County: FHP

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were injured Saturday morning after a single-vehicle crash involving a semitruck on I-10 in Columbia County, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

A 48-year-old driver, of Belle City, was traveling eastbound on I-10 near the 295 mile marker around 9 a.m. when the driver lost control of the semi after he overcorrected, causing the semi to flip over onto its right side, the report stated.

A 39-year-old man, of Belle City, was also riding in the semi at the time of the crash.

The report indicated that the driver was wearing a seatbelt during the crash. However, during the time of the crash, the passenger who was located in the backside of the truck inside the sleeper wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, according to the report.

The report did not specify the victims’ injuries but both men were transported to Lake City Medical Center.

What caused the driver to overcorrect is still unknown.