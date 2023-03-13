FHP: Pedestrian killed in hit and run on US 1

St. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol troopers are trying to find the driver who hit and killed a 75-year-old man on US 1, north of International Golf Parkway this weekend.

Troopers are not sure exactly when the crash happened but said it could’ve happened between the hours of 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday.

After the crash, the vehicle continued northbound on US 1 leaving the scene, FHP said.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene by officials.

The make and model of the vehicle involved is unknown, but the vehicle should have front end damage, FHP said.

Anyone with information about this crash is encouraged to contact the Florida Highway Patrol.