66º

LIVE

Local News

FHP: Pedestrian killed in hit and run on US 1

Brie Isom, Reporter

Tags: Traffic Alert
FHP, Florida Highway Patrol, Police lights, Police siren, Police car, State Trooper, Police light (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

St. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol troopers are trying to find the driver who hit and killed a 75-year-old man on US 1, north of International Golf Parkway this weekend.

Troopers are not sure exactly when the crash happened but said it could’ve happened between the hours of 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday.

After the crash, the vehicle continued northbound on US 1 leaving the scene, FHP said.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene by officials.

The make and model of the vehicle involved is unknown, but the vehicle should have front end damage, FHP said.

Anyone with information about this crash is encouraged to contact the Florida Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brie Isom joined the News4JAX team in January 2021 after spending three years covering news in South Bend, Indiana.

email

facebook

twitter