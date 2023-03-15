City Council approves plan to move USS Orleck to permanent riverfront home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – During Tuesday night’s meeting, the City Council voted to approve a plan to move the USS Orleck from where it is now to its final location where it will turn into a permanent Naval museum.

The floating naval museum has been docked at the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront since March of last year, but the location was never meant to be the ship’s permanent home.

The Orleck will now move to Pier 1 at the Shipyards West Park, which wasn’t ready when the ship first arrived in Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Naval Ship Association will lease a temporary structure at Pier No. 1 for ticketing and guest restrooms until the park is built.

The city is planning to design and construct an extension of Catherine Street from Bay Street to the Northbank Riverwalk. It will have a sidewalk and on-street parking.

The city will also provide temporary water service and electricity from Bay Street to Pier 1, and temporary gangway access to the pier.

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Agency Landscape + Planning LLC is designing the 10.2-acre Shipyard West Park.