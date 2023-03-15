JSO survey: Most people feel safe in their neighborhood, but gun violence still top concern

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The latest public opinion poll by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office suggests that most people feel safe in their neighborhoods, however, gun violence is still a concern.

The University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Laboratory conducted the survey.

People living in all six zones participated, and the survey was taken in 2022 between Nov. 21-Dec. 27. Here’s a breakdown of each zone:

Zone 1 covers Downtown, Springfield and the Eastside.

Zone 2 covers Arlington and Intracoastal West.

Zone 3 covers the Southside, Mandarin and San Marco.

Zone 4 covers Riverside, Avondale, Ortega and the Westside.

Zone 5 covers the Northwest, New Town, and Baldwin.

Zone 6 covers Northside, San Mateo, and Oceanway.

Of those surveyed, 87% said they feel safe when they are in their neighborhood, which is up about 13% from the 2021 results. Despite this boost, people in each area said they would like to see an increase in police presence in their neighborhoods.

One thing that hasn’t changed is the public’s concern about gun violence. In all six zones, those surveyed agreed that gun violence is their biggest concern.

In total, 42% said they were concerned about gun violence.

According to News4JAX records, during the survey period, there were 15 homicides in Jacksonville, and at least 12 of those involved gun violence, including a deadly police shooting.

The other top concerns for those surveyed were addressing homelessness (20%) and mental health in the community (14%).

The survey also addresses concerns about police brutality and if this is something that people in each zone personally worry about.

The latest map shows:

A 46% concern in Zone 1

36% in Zone 2

29% in Zone 3

39% in Zone 4

55% in Zone 5

41% in Zone 6

Compared to data from 2020, this concerned has gone up except for Zones 1, 3, and 6. In 2020 64% of Zone 1 was concerned about police brutality, which is down 28%. Zone 3 stayed the same and Zone 6 is down 2%.

More than half of those surveyed (54%) agreed that JSO does a good job at handling complex investigations.

Only 38% of respondents think that JSO has enough officers to meet the city’s needs.

This is the fourth time since 2016 the community has been asked to weigh in on JSO’s performance.

In response to the latest results, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said the department plans to reevaluate the city’s patrol areas and try to create a greater police presence.