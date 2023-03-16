HaLeigh Cummings’ father back in court after Christmas Day arrest

The father of HaLeigh Cummings, a Putnam County girl whose 2009 disappearance has haunted the small town of Satsuma, is expected to be back in court Thursday in connection with his Christmas Day arrest.

Ronald Cummings was arrested by Putnam County deputies after a crash and faces seven different charges, including battery on a law enforcement officer and drug possession.

Cummings’ attorney is asking for bail to be reduced. His attorney filed the motion almost two months ago.

Right now, Cummings is being held at the Putnam County Jail on $185,000 bond.

According to an arrest report, Cummings tried to pull a deputy’s gun during a struggle.

The report also says Cummings told a deputy, “You think I’m afraid of prison?”

The seven charges against Cummings also include resisting arrest with violence, drug possession and drug trafficking.

Cummings recently was released from prison in October after spending more than a decade there.

He served time after pleading guilty to drug trafficking in 2010 a year after his 5-year-old daughter, HaLeigh, had disappeared. She has never been found.

Cummings was never a suspect in his daughter’s disappearance because he was working the night she vanished.