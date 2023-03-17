How positive thinking can improve your luck

Is it possible to tap into the luck of the Irish?

With the right mindset, psychologist Dr. Susan Albers with Cleveland Clinic believes you can drum up some good fortune.

“Research indicates lucky people have two things in common: They are more optimistic, and they think in positive ways,” Albers said. “They don’t believe magic makes good things happen. Instead, they believe it is an attribute or a characteristic they have. In turn, this leads to positive thinking.”

According to Albers, having an optimistic mindset and believing you’re lucky will make it more likely that good things will happen.

That’s because if you think something is possible, you tend to take actions to make your thoughts a reality.

To set yourself up for success, Albers recommends using positive affirmations.

For example, telling yourself you’re lucky will prime your brain to look for and recognize fortunate things that happen throughout the day.

Albers stresses it’s important to then take time and write down the highlights from each day.

Reinforcing the positives in your life will help retrain your brain to hone in on the good things and make you feel luckier.

You can even try out your own version of a good luck charm.

“Rituals such as wearing your lucky socks or carrying your lucky penny do help you to be luckier, but not in the way you may think,” Albers said. “It’s not the item or the ritual that increases your luck – it’s the action. It helps you think and believe you are luckier, making you feel more confident.”

Albers adds studies show having a positive attitude can help reduce your levels of the stress hormone cortisol and makes you happier and healthier overall.