Man killed in head-on crash on Lem Turner Road: FHP

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – A 67-year-old is dead after a head-on crash in Duval County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to the crash report, a Jeep traveling southbound on Lem Turner Road near Braddock Road crashed head-on with a Nissan heading north.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. on Friday.

The driver of the Jeep sustained injuries and was taken to the hospital.

He is in critical condition, according to FHP.

The driver of the Nissan was also taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.